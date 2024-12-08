Menu

Economy

Ottawa is set to spend more than $1 billion on growing N.B.’s clean electricity grid

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Saint John Energy looking to expand clean options
RELATED: Saint John Energy looking to expand clean options – Jun 14, 2024
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa will spend more than $1 billion on growing New Brunswick’s clean electricity grid.

The federal minister told a media event in Dieppe, N.B., that Ottawa will support up to 670 megawatts of Indigenous-led wind projects with almost $1 billion in spending.

It will also spend $25 million on the 25-megawatt Neweg Energy wind project in Kings County through a partnership with New Brunswick Mi’kmaq First Nations.

The federal government will put another $25 million toward NB Power’s early development work to create up to 600 megawatts in energy capacity at the existing Point Lepreau Nuclear Generation Station.

Guilbeault also said Ottawa has committed to supporting the conversion of the Belledune Generating Station from coal-fired power to biomass.

The minister said Sunday that the investment marks a “very exciting day” for the province.

“Our two governments are united by a common goal of building a clean grid in New Brunswick that can power homes and businesses with clean, reliable and affordable electricity,” Guilbeault said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

