Ottawa is set to spend more than $1 billion on growing N.B.’s clean electricity grid

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa will spend more than $1 billion on growing New Brunswick’s clean electricity grid.

The federal minister told a media event in Dieppe, N.B., that Ottawa will support up to 670 megawatts of Indigenous-led wind projects with almost $1 billion in spending.

It will also spend $25 million on the 25-megawatt Neweg Energy wind project in Kings County through a partnership with New Brunswick Mi’kmaq First Nations.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The federal government will put another $25 million toward NB Power’s early development work to create up to 600 megawatts in energy capacity at the existing Point Lepreau Nuclear Generation Station.

Guilbeault also said Ottawa has committed to supporting the conversion of the Belledune Generating Station from coal-fired power to biomass.

The minister said Sunday that the investment marks a “very exciting day” for the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our two governments are united by a common goal of building a clean grid in New Brunswick that can power homes and businesses with clean, reliable and affordable electricity,” Guilbeault said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.