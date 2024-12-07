‘I can’t stand breathing’: Persistent sewage smell plagues this Quebec town

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a town outside of Montreal are speaking out about a persistent sewage smell that has been lingering in their neighborhood for more than a decade.

The stench, described as raw sewage, permeates the air in the Saint-Hubert borough all year-round, creating a daily nuisance for homeowners like Francine Morissette.

“We have to close the window,” said Morisette. “I can’t stand breathing the outdoor air.”

The source of the odour has remained a mystery for more than 15 years, despite multiple complaints from residents.

The smell stretches for several blocks along Kimber Boulevard, a residential area surrounded by single-family homes, a forest and bike lanes. Notably, the district has no industries, commercial buildings or farms that could explain the stench.

However, when residents like Morisette are asked what the smell could be, their responses are all the same. “We don’t know.”

There are some speculations among residents that the foul odour could be coming from an exposed culvert in an open field. Neighbours also report the smell worsens significantly after heavy rains.

Morrissette says two years ago the city dug up the street to repair and replace the sewage line and water pipes and since that time the smell has gotten worse.

“It’s very bad for us. We pay tax like everyone else, but we don’t get the service (we need),” added Morisette.

For other residents like Lasene Ould Yones, the smell is not only a nuisance but also a potential health risk. “It can create health problems as well,” Yones said.

Last year, several residents, including Morrisette, raised their concerns during a town council meeting. The mayor assured them they were working to address the problems, but one year later, the issue remains unsolved.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for Longueuil confirmed the smell is coming from the sewage systems.

The city has hired a consulting firm to investigate further and propose solutions. These findings are expected to be presented to residents in January 2025.

While the city’s response offers some hope, Morrisette is frustrated by the prolonged timeline.

“It’s very upsetting.” said Morrisette.