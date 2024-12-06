Manitoba RCMP release details of suspect vehicle in Portage la Prairie double murder

Manitoba RCMP are describing the vehicle they believe was at the scene of a double homicide earlier this month, in hopes the public can help them track down a pair of suspects.
Police said two people were spotted leaving a maroon SUV and entering a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie on the night of Dec. 1, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle a short time later.
Get breaking National news
RCMP said the two are suspected in the murder of a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman at the residence. The victims, police said, were in a relationship and the incident is believed to have been targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes tip line at 431-489-8106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments