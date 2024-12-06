Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP release details of suspect vehicle in Portage la Prairie double murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Portage la Prairie RCMP investigate double homicide, believe murders targeted'
Portage la Prairie RCMP investigate double homicide, believe murders targeted
WATCH: RCMP in Portage la Prairie say they’re now investigating a double homicide after the discovery of two dead bodies Sunday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP are describing the vehicle they believe was at the scene of a double homicide earlier this month, in hopes the public can help them track down a pair of suspects.

Police said two people were spotted leaving a maroon SUV and entering a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie on the night of Dec. 1, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle a short time later.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP said the two are suspected in the murder of a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman at the residence. The victims, police said, were in a relationship and the incident is believed to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes tip line at 431-489-8106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Rural crime has increased in Manitoba, Mounties say'
Rural crime has increased in Manitoba, Mounties say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices