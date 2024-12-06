Manitoba RCMP release details of suspect vehicle in Portage la Prairie double murder

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are describing the vehicle they believe was at the scene of a double homicide earlier this month, in hopes the public can help them track down a pair of suspects.

Police said two people were spotted leaving a maroon SUV and entering a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie on the night of Dec. 1, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle a short time later.

RCMP said the two are suspected in the murder of a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman at the residence. The victims, police said, were in a relationship and the incident is believed to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes tip line at 431-489-8106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.