Tom Jackson’s Crazy Sox Box campaign looks to inspire Canadians to help unhoused

While Santa’s Crazy Sox Box campaign sounds like the title of a Dr. Seuss book, it is actually the brainchild of legendary Canadian actor Tom Jackson.

The star of North of 60 and Shining Time Station was filming Sullivan’s Crossing in Halifax last winter when the idea was hatched with fellow crew member Lori Bellefontaine.

“We thought we need to do something for Christmas,” he explained. “We collected boxes so much so across from City Hall, there was an encampment and we delivered 500 to 1,000 pairs of socks.”

In 2023, Jackson was inspired by the efforts of Steve Wilsack, a community member who stepped in after seeing the Halifax encampment grow. . They continue to work together and say no act of kindness is too small.

“That’s the bottom line and it does truly make a difference,” Wilsack told Global News. “A cup of coffee, a conversation. Those are the things that we’re talking about. If you don’t care financially, you can donate your time. You can donate a conversation.”

The idea expanded this year as the Santa’s Crazy Sox Box Campaign now includes crazy socks, caps, gloves, and warm clothes.

Jackson was back at it on Thursday, dropping off a box of socks and other items to Soul’s Harbor Rescue Mission in Halifax.

“The need is larger than ever and you know, it’s not just a line,” Souls Harbour CEO Michelle Porter said.

“I would say every charity would repeat those words. We are seeing more people who are in a state of poverty, who don’t have a place to live, who are living in tents.”

The organizers of Santa’s Crazy Sox Box Campaign are hoping the campaign will expand across the country.

“So go with me on this and get a box, put socks in it and deliver it to a shelter like this one,” Jackson said.

“And they will deliver it to people who need it.”