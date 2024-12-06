Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

What is Congo’s mystery flu-like illness? WHO sends experts amid outbreak

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 6, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dalhousie scientists help discover new strain of mpox'
Dalhousie scientists help discover new strain of mpox
RELATED: Dalhousie scientists help discover new strain of mpox in Congo – May 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The World Health Organization said on Friday it is deploying experts to support health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate an as-yet undiagnosed disease linked to multiple deaths in a remote area of the country.

The WHO experts are on their way to Panzi, a locality in the southwestern Kwango province, where they will deliver essential medicines and diagnostic kits to help analyse the cause of the illness.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Laboratory tests are being conducted to determine the cause, the WHO said, adding that it would share more information as soon as it was available.

“Our priority is to provide effective support to the affected families and communities,” said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa.

“All efforts are underway to identify the cause of the illness, understand its modes of transmission and ensure appropriate response as swiftly as possible,” she added.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The WHO said 394 cases and 30 deaths have been reported so far in Panzi health zone, citing data from the Ministry of Public Health.

Earlier this week, local authorities said an unknown disease had killed 143 people in the region in November.

Symptoms of the illness include headache, cough, fever, breathing difficulties and anaemia, according to the WHO.

Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal

© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices