Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Mystery flu-like outbreak in Congo kills dozens, investigation underway

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE The Associated Press
Posted December 4, 2024 9:25 am
1 min read
The town of Kamituga, in South Kivu province in eastern Congo, considered the epicentre of the world's latest outbreak of mpox, is seen on Sept. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
The town of Kamituga, in South Kivu province in eastern Congo, considered the epicentre of the world's latest outbreak of mpox, is seen on Sept. 5, 2024. AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A flu-like disease that has killed dozens of people over two weeks is being investigated in southwestern Congo, local authorities said.

The deaths were recorded between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25 in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. Symptoms include fever, headache, cough and anemia, provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba told reporters over the weekend.

The deputy provincial governor, Rémy Saki, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that between 67 and 143 people had died.

“A team of epidemiological experts is expected in the region to take samples and identify the problem,” he added.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Yumba advised the population to exercise caution and refrain from contact with dead bodies to avoid contamination. He called on national and international partners to send medical supplies to deal with the health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Congo is already plagued by the mpox epidemic, with more than 47,000 suspected cases and over 1,000 suspected deaths from the disease in the Central African country, according to the World Health Organization.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: WHO approves first mpox vaccine for kids'
Health Matters: WHO approves first mpox vaccine for kids
Trending Now

WHO is aware of the unidentified disease and has a team on the ground working with local health services to collect samples, according to an organization employee who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices