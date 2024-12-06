Menu

Health

Trans health-care session postponed in Halifax following safety concerns

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Queer co-op disheartened as protest threats results in health-care session cancellation'
Queer co-op disheartened as protest threats results in health-care session cancellation
A healthcare session in honour of Trans Awareness Week was cancelled recently following threats of protests and disruption. Halifax’s local queer co-op, The Glitter Bean Café, says they’re disheartened by the hatred spread online. As Ella MacDonald reports, they’re now brainstorming safety measures for future events.
On Nov. 21, the Glitter Bean Cafe had planned to host a gender-affirming health care session, presented by the North End Community Health Centre.

Vivian Sheppard is the cafe’s events coordinator.

She says holding information sessions are vital when it comes to helping trans individuals navigate the health system

“Nova Scotia is the province in the country that has the most trans and non-binary people per capita,” Sheppard says.

“It’s important to run these events, because having access to this kind of health care, to hormone replacement therapy, to gender re-assignment surgery, can actually be life-saving.”

But unfortunately, the session had to be postponed indefinitely due to safety concerns.

“I got a message that said, ‘Hey we are postponing this event, because this event has been spread online to some right-wing groups, and they were planning on protesting outside,’ ” Sheppard says.

“Some had even registered for the event. I’m not certain as to why, I’m not certain as to what infiltration tactic that was supposed to be.”

In an Instagram post, the North End Community Health Centre assured those who signed up that “this is not the end of the event – we are still committed to holding it, however it’s crucial that we prioritize the safety and well-being of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

The Halifax Sexual Health Centre provides gender-affirming care to hundreds of patients across the province.

Unfortunately, their executive director says they, too, are no stranger to safety concerns.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

