Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Report finds number of inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta fell 5 per cent in 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pilot project plan aims to clean up inactive oil well sites in Alberta'
Pilot project plan aims to clean up inactive oil well sites in Alberta
RELATED VIDEO (From Feb. 9, 2023): Cleaning up old oil well sites in Alberta is a legal obligation for oil and gas companies, but now the Alberta government is moving forward with a plan that would give a little more help to those companies. But as Sarah Komadina explains, the liability management incentive pilot program is creating concern it will cost taxpayers – Feb 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new report says Alberta’s oil and gas producers spent $769 million cleaning up old wells in 2023, a $73 million increase from the prior year.

The report by the Alberta Energy Regulator says the amount of money spent by industry on oil well clean-up was 10 per cent higher than companies were required to spend under provincial rules.

Alberta has been working to address a backlog of thousands of old and inactive wells in the province.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of inactive wells in the province grew at a rate of five per cent annually, but has been trending downwards since, in part due to a suite of new rules aimed at tackling the problem.

The report says in 2023, the number of inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta decreased by five per cent to 79,000 from 83,000.

Story continues below advertisement

But the regulator says there is more work to do, as the total outstanding liability associated with the cost of cleaning up the remaining wells sits at $33.1 billion.

Click to play video: 'Next wave of Alberta oil site cleanup funding released'
Next wave of Alberta oil site cleanup funding released
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices