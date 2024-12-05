$1M donation made to KHSC to advance genomics, personalized medicine

Send this page to someone via email

Jay and Kendal Patry are investing $1 million to establish Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s (KHSC) first Clinical Chair in Genomics, a field many consider the future of medicine.

“We can either be on the cutting edge of medicine or fall behind. I want our community to be on the cutting edge and have access to it as soon as possible,” said Jay Patry, owner of Patry Inc. Developments.

Genomics uses knowledge of DNA to tailor medical care to individual genetic profiles, moving beyond traditional one-size-fits-all treatments. Scientists analyze genetic variations to predict disease risks and personalize treatments, a revolutionary approach in health care known as personalized medicine.

The inaugural holder of the Jay and Kendal Patry Clinical Chair in Genomics will be Dr. Prameet Sheth, whose expertise in genomic sequencing has been pivotal in KHSC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KHSC was one of four Ontario hospitals selected for whole genomic sequencing during the pandemic, allowing experts like Dr. Sheth to track virus mutations.

“(Genomics) is like being handed a 20,000-page book and being told, ‘The answers are in there,’” Dr. Sheth explained. “Dissecting that information requires significant computational understanding and prowess.”

Dr. Sheth expressed gratitude for the Patrys’ contribution, emphasizing its potential to transform health care in Kingston.

“The Patrys are ahead of their time. They are investing in something that will make a massive difference in our future,” he said.

The donation will strengthen KHSC’s reputation as a leader in research and innovation, which has been recognized by Research InfoSource as one of Canada’s top 40 research hospitals for 13 consecutive years. KHSC Chief Operating Officer Dr. Renate Ilse noted the investment’s impact on advancing precision diagnostics and therapeutics.

“Precision diagnostics and therapeutics, including personalized medicine, are the future of cancer treatment and infectious disease surveillance, with genomics playing a huge role,” Dr. Ilse said.

The Patrys, motivated by the loss of young friends to cancer, hope their investment will lead to breakthroughs in early detection and treatment of diseases.

“If someone is blessed with success in business, they have a responsibility to share back with the community where they earn their living,” said Jay Patry.

The Clinical Chair in Genomics is expected to further KHSC’s mission to push the frontiers of medicine, benefiting patients in Kingston and beyond.