Families impacted by Alberta’s new transgender policies react

Alberta doctors specializing in gender-affirming care are seeing a sudden influx in patients.

Physician Dr. Ted Jablonski says there is a lot of desperation right now.

“I’m being handcuffed in regards to be able to do what I know is correct. What I know is good medicine. And that is tragic, And the government has no place there.”

The ban on hormone blockers for minors is part of a suite of gender policies that passed in the Alberta Legislature. It includes some exemptions including those already prescribed.

As Sarah Offin reports in the video above, the clock is ticking, and families of young people are trying to access services for them like hormone therapy or surgeries.