Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Families impacted by Alberta’s new transgender policies react

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 8:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Families impacted by Alberta’s new transgender policies react'
Families impacted by Alberta’s new transgender policies react
Families impacted by Alberta’s new transgender policies react
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta doctors specializing in gender-affirming care are seeing a sudden influx in patients.

Physician Dr. Ted Jablonski says there is a lot of desperation right now.

“I’m being handcuffed in regards to be able to do what I know is correct. What I know is good medicine. And that is tragic, And the government has no place there.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ban on hormone blockers for minors is part of a suite of gender policies that passed in the Alberta Legislature. It includes some exemptions including those already prescribed.

Trending Now

As Sarah Offin reports in the video above, the clock is ticking, and families of young people are trying to access services for them like hormone therapy or surgeries.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices