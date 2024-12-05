Ford appears on Fox News joking Trump tariff threat is retribution for War of 1812

Send this page to someone via email

During an appearance on Fox News, Ontario Premier Doug Ford joked that president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats were belated retribution for the War of 1812 as the province continued a coordinated attempt to appeal to the American public.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ford appeared in an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto to promote Ontario’s relations with the United States and position the province as a key trading partner.

The interview was the latest in a string of appearances — including on BBC and a CNN show — the premier has taken part in.

The Fox News sit-down took place after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where the president-elect reportedly joked Canada should become the 51st state.

“The president has a good sense of humour — and it’s a funny comment,” Ford said.

“I guess he’s still upset that in 1812 we burned down the White House and he’s holding a grudge after 212 years. He’s a funny guy.”

The ramped-up advocacy efforts from the premier’s office follow a threat from Trump that he will slap 25-per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods when he takes office.

Trump said he would apply the same tariffs to Mexico and accused the United States’ two neighbours of failing to control the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs across both borders.

Since then, Trudeau has travelled down to visit Trump and Ford, along with other Canadian premiers, has started making suggestions for how the federal government can strengthen the border.

Speaking on Fox News, Ford said he thought adding tariffs to Canadian goods would be bad for both economies and millions of American workers.

“You can’t compare Canada with any other country in the entire world when it comes to the U.S., we’re part of a family,” Ford said.

“Nine million Americans wake up every single morning to produce products that get shipped off to our province, Ontario. It’s a great partnership, it’s a great friendship that’s gone on for many, many generations… we’re so much stronger when we stick together.”

Ford’s words also come as Ontario launches plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on commercials targeting U.S. viewers in Washington D.C. and northern states especially reliant on Canadian import-export relationships.

The commercial began airing on Monday and is set to run on Monday Night Football, Fox News and on CNN.

The commercial — which was exclusively first played on Focus Ontario — will roll out in Washington D.C. in December. Then, between January and March, it will target key states, including along the northern border, where jobs are especially reliant on the Ontario-U.S. relationship.

The advertisement will also appear on the Fox Sports streaming app during the Super Bowl, while Canada’s premiers also plan to make trips to the States to make their case.

“The premiers, I think, are looking to go down early in the new year as well. This is all part of a very well-phased-out campaign — there’s a lot at stake,” Fedeli said.