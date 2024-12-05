Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford pledges tough new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario municipalities renew calls for long-term, comprehensive approach to homeless encampments '
Ontario municipalities renew calls for long-term, comprehensive approach to homeless encampments 
WATCH: Ontario municipalities renew calls for long-term, comprehensive approach to homeless encampments – Nov 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says new legislation is coming that will target homeless encampments across the province, and he’s pledging to use the notwithstanding clause if necessary.

Ford has told 12 mayors who asked him for tougher laws on encampments that the province will provide the tools to help municipalities clear encampments and crack down on public drug use.

Homelessness and encampments have risen dramatically under Ford’s term, with tent cities popping up in municipalities small and large throughout Ontario.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ford also pledged increased funding to create more shelter space.

Ford says he does not expect to use the controversial legislative tool known as the notwithstanding clause that would override the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Click to play video: 'Ford under fire for ‘get off your A-S-S’ comments'
Ford under fire for ‘get off your A-S-S’ comments
Trending Now

But he threatened to use the tool if courts “interfere” with clearing encampments.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices