What did Metro Vancouver spend $580K on at the PNE?

A PNE spokesperson is speaking out following comments made last week by Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny.

Following a Global News freedom of information request, Dobrovolny told board members that in 2024 Metro Vancouver had spent “in the order of $580,000” on a Metro Vancouver exhibit at the annual summer fair.

PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance sought to clarify that number Wednesday, telling Global News in an interview “It wasn’t $580,000 to the PNE, it was $130,000 to the PNE.”

Global News requested details on how the remaining $450,000 was spent by the taxpayer-funded regional district.

We were advised that $115,000 was spent on event planning, management and contracted production services. $105,000 went to staffing, $51,000 was for performers, $50,000 went to production rentals and $44,000 was spent on stage production.

Additional money covered equipment, supplies, signage, vehicle rentals, administration and Wi-Fi.

Questions remain about tickets.

Metro Vancouver says that in 2024 its PNE sponsorship agreement didn’t include tickets.

However, in 2022 and 2023 its sponsorship package included a concert booth, with capacity for up to 24 people.

Who used those tickets? Global News has filed a freedom of information request seeking more details.