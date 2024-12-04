‘Critical make or break time’: Calls intensify for Ottawa to end to postal strike

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly three weeks into the strike by Canada Post’s 55-thousand unionized employees, the calls grow louder for the federal government to force an end to the nearly three-week-old walkout.

In Calgary the co-owner of Local Laundry, an online clothing retailer, responded to the ongoing dispute by telling Global News it “does nothing but hurt Canadians.”

“How much longer can Canadians be understanding,” asked Connor Curran.

“This (time of year) is our Super Bowl. We just had Black Friday, Cyber Monday, massive days of the year for us,” said Curran.

View image in full screen Connor Curran, owner of Calgary-based online clothing retailer Local Laundry, says the postal strike comes at the worst time of year for Canadian retailers. He asks “how much longer can Canadians be understanding?”. Global News

“We are entirely an e-commerce company. The majority of our business is people shopping online. We don’t have a physical retail space, so it’s people ordering online. This is our bread and butter, the most important time. This is a critical make or break time of the year for us,” added Curran.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Connor Curran, co-owner of Calgary-based online clothing retailer Local Laundry describes the ongoing postal strike as ‘the perfect storm’ coming at the most important time of year for small businesses. Global News

With no mail moving, Local Laundry has had to explore other shipping options, but not only are they a lot more expensive, every other small business is doing the same, so “other carriers are facing backlogs,” said Curran, “carrying the load of packages that aren’t getting through Canada Post.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Curran says there’s also a lot more communication with customers required on the importance of getting orders in early and letting them know the status of their orders.

“So we’re feeling it in price, we’re feeling it in timelines and we’re feeling it with customer and client frustration,” said Curran. It is “a perfect storm.”

And it’s not just Local Laundry that is suffering, Curran says the charities his company supports are suffering too.

Local Laundry is on a mission to donate $1,000,000 to local charities by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

For example, said Curran, for every pair of socks the company sells to a customer, it donates another pair to a shelter in need, so fewer socks sold means fewer socks for charities.

View image in full screen Striking members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers and their supporters held a rally in northeast Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Global News

As the strike by more than 55,000 workers drags on, Canada’s business community has been ramping up pressure on the federal government to intervene.

The Retail Council of Canada is the latest organization calling on Ottawa to force an end to the nearly three-week-old strike, saying it’s putting businesses and their employees in jeopardy.

While so far the Trudeau government has resisted those calls, late Wednesday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced it has sent another round of counter-proposals to a federal-appointed mediator.

1:08 Labour minister calls Canada post strike ‘highly disrespectful of Canadians’

The union said it’s ready to return to federal mediation, which was put on pause last week as the two sides appeared too far apart to reach an agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Post said it presented a new framework for reaching agreements to the union over the weekend.

Among the key issues in the dispute are wages, and the expansion of postal delivery services to the weekend.

-With files from the Canadian Press