CEBL unveils 2025 schedule, longest in basketball league’s history

Send this page to someone via email

An all-Alberta rivalry game will tip off the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s longest season ever.

The Edmonton Stingers host the Calgary Surge on May 11 in the first matchup of the league’s new 24-game format.

1:40 Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans

There will be a record high 120 regular-season CEBL games in 2025 and seven playoff contests from May to August.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre will host three games for Championship Weekend, including the conference finals doubleheader on Aug. 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Aug. 24.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Every team will visit every CEBL city next summer, with at least one home and away matchup between all teams in the league’s seventh season.

All 10 teams will be in action on the same day with four quintupleheaders booked (June 6, June 22, Aug. 8, Aug. 10), including the final day of the regular season.