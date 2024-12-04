Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

CEBL unveils 2025 schedule, longest in basketball league’s history

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg to host 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship'
Winnipeg to host 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship
RELATED VIDEO (From April 9, 2024): Winnipeg is set to host the 2025 championship weekend for the Canadian Elite Basketball League – Apr 9, 2024
An all-Alberta rivalry game will tip off the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s longest season ever.

The Edmonton Stingers host the Calgary Surge on May 11 in the first matchup of the league’s new 24-game format.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans'
Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans

There will be a record high 120 regular-season CEBL games in 2025 and seven playoff contests from May to August.

Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre will host three games for Championship Weekend, including the conference finals doubleheader on Aug. 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Aug. 24.

Every team will visit every CEBL city next summer, with at least one home and away matchup between all teams in the league’s seventh season.

All 10 teams will be in action on the same day with four quintupleheaders booked (June 6, June 22, Aug. 8, Aug. 10), including the final day of the regular season.

Click to play video: 'CEBL championship to have positive economic impact for Winnipeg: mayor'
CEBL championship to have positive economic impact for Winnipeg: mayor
© 2024 The Canadian Press

