CEBL unveils 2025 schedule, longest in basketball league’s history

An all-Alberta rivalry game will tip off the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s longest season ever.
The Edmonton Stingers host the Calgary Surge on May 11 in the first matchup of the league’s new 24-game format.
There will be a record high 120 regular-season CEBL games in 2025 and seven playoff contests from May to August.
Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre will host three games for Championship Weekend, including the conference finals doubleheader on Aug. 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Aug. 24.
Every team will visit every CEBL city next summer, with at least one home and away matchup between all teams in the league’s seventh season.
All 10 teams will be in action on the same day with four quintupleheaders booked (June 6, June 22, Aug. 8, Aug. 10), including the final day of the regular season.
