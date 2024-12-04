Head of Blood Family Mafia now tops Canada’s most wanted list

A Quebec man who police allege is the head of the street gang Blood Family Mafia is now the latest fugitive to Canada’s Top 25 most wanted list.

The updated list was revealed at a news conference Wednesday by the BOLO Program – which stands for “Be On the Look Out.”

It has listed Dave “Pik” Turmel, alleged head of Blood Family Mafia, as the country’s top fugitive. He is wanted by Quebec City Police for several offences, including substance trafficking, conspiracy and assault with a weapon.

Police say Turmel, along with the second person on the list, All Boivin, are believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent ongoing drug conflict. Rewards of up to $250,000 offered in connection to each of their arrests.

“Dave Turmel and BFM are willing to do anything to take control of drug trafficking, not only in Quebec City, but throughout eastern Quebec,” said Denis Turcotte, Quebec City Police Service chief, at the news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dave Turmel, wherever you are, it’s not too late to turn yourself in. If you don’t, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will make sure you face justice.”

1:50 30+ arrests in Quebec drug war between Blood Family Mafia, Hells Angels

Boivin, who remains the number two suspect on Bolo’s Top 25 list, is wanted by the Sûreté du Québec. Police say Turmel has numerous ties in Quebec, especially in Quebec City and Levis, but that there is reason to believe he could have fled Canada.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators say he is receiving assistance from some individuals and may be using fake identities so he could be anywhere in the world.

Fugitives sought by several police forces in Canada, including Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton, made the updated list. If spotted, police say to not approach and call authorities immediately.

Here is Canada's top 25 most wanted list by BOLO