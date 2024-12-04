Head of Blood Family Mafia now tops Canada’s most wanted list

A Quebec man who police allege is the head of the street gang Blood Family Mafia is now the latest fugitive to Canada’s Top 25 most wanted list.
The updated list was revealed at a news conference Wednesday by the BOLO Program – which stands for “Be On the Look Out.”
It has listed Dave “Pik” Turmel, alleged head of Blood Family Mafia, as the country’s top fugitive. He is wanted by Quebec City Police for several offences, including substance trafficking, conspiracy and assault with a weapon.
Police say Turmel, along with the second person on the list, All Boivin, are believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent ongoing drug conflict. Rewards of up to $250,000 offered in connection to each of their arrests.
“Dave Turmel and BFM are willing to do anything to take control of drug trafficking, not only in Quebec City, but throughout eastern Quebec,” said Denis Turcotte, Quebec City Police Service chief, at the news conference.
“Dave Turmel, wherever you are, it’s not too late to turn yourself in. If you don’t, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will make sure you face justice.”
Boivin, who remains the number two suspect on Bolo’s Top 25 list, is wanted by the Sûreté du Québec. Police say Turmel has numerous ties in Quebec, especially in Quebec City and Levis, but that there is reason to believe he could have fled Canada.
Investigators say he is receiving assistance from some individuals and may be using fake identities so he could be anywhere in the world.
Fugitives sought by several police forces in Canada, including Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton, made the updated list. If spotted, police say to not approach and call authorities immediately.
Here is Canada's top 25 most wanted list by BOLO
- Dave “Pik” Turmel – Wanted by Quebec City Police Service for Drug Trafficking & Conspiracy – Reward up to $250,000
- All Boivin- Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Drug Trafficking – Reward up to $250,000
- Rabih Alkhalil – Wanted by RCMP for Murder & Being Unlawfully at Large – Reward up to $50,000
- Adrian Walker – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder – Reward up to $50,000
- Phillip Grant – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder – Reward up to $50,000
- Dylan Denis – Wanted by Montreal Police Department for Murder
- Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone – Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder
- Gibriil Bakal – Wanted by Ottawa Police Service for Murder
- Reshaun Cote – Wanted by Regina Police Service for Murder
- Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron – Wanted by Saskatoon Police Service for Murder – Reward up to $50,000
- Mohamed Shire – Wanted by Ottawa Police Service for Murder – Reward up to $50,000
- Yusuf Ali – Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Attempted Murder
- Cristian Cuxum – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Daniel “Juma” Atem – Wanted by Regina Police Service for Murder – Reward up to $50,000
- Dharam Dhaliwal – Wanted by Peel Regional Police for Murder – Reward up to $50,000
- Leron John – Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Firearms Offences
- Kamar Cunningham – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Firearms Trafficking – Reward up to $50,000
- Danick Miguel Bourgeois – Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder
- Saed Osman – Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Murder
- Yasir Mohamed – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Mohammed Abdullahi – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Talal Amer – Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Manslaughter
- Kiarash Parzham – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Jabreel Elmi – Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Youcef Bouras – Wanted by Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil for Murder
