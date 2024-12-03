Three bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law

See more sharing options

A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have already promised to challenge the legislation in court, calling it discriminatory.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the bills are necessary to protect children and female athletes, but the Opposition NDP says they will put already vulnerable people at further risk.

The changes include requiring children under 16 to have parental consent if they want to change their names or pronouns at school.

One bill will prohibit doctors from treating those under 16 seeking transgender treatments, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The third bill will ban transgender athletes from competing in female amateur sports and require school and organizations to report eligibility complaints.