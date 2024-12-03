Menu

Politics

Three bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2024 8:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Controversial Alberta legislation the focus of Transgender Day of Remembrance vigils'
Controversial Alberta legislation the focus of Transgender Day of Remembrance vigils
Ceremonies and vigils marking the Transgender Day of Remembrance were held in several Alberta communities on November 20. As Drew Stremick explains, some of those in attendance say several recent bills tabled by the UCP government, affecting the province’s transgender community, may result in more transgender lives being lost – Nov 20, 2024
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have already promised to challenge the legislation in court, calling it discriminatory.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the bills are necessary to protect children and female athletes, but the Opposition NDP says they will put already vulnerable people at further risk.

Click to play video: '‘Stop the UCP’ rally held at Alberta Legislature'
‘Stop the UCP’ rally held at Alberta Legislature
The changes include requiring children under 16 to have parental consent if they want to change their names or pronouns at school.

One bill will prohibit doctors from treating those under 16 seeking transgender treatments, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The third bill will ban transgender athletes from competing in female amateur sports and require school and organizations to report eligibility complaints.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

