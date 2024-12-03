Saskatoon Blades blueliner Molendyk named to World Junior selection camp for second year

Send this page to someone via email

When Saskatoon Blades star defenceman Tanner Molendyk woke up from a deep sleep on Monday morning, he saw his phone ringing with a familiar number on the other end.

It was a call coming from Oregon, more specifically Portland Winterhawks bench boss and Team Canada assistant coach Mike Johnston, telling him he’d be heading to World Junior selection camp for the second year in a row.

“That definitely starts your day off with a smile,” beamed Molendyk on Tuesday. “Waking up to that is pretty special. Obviously every kid looks up at that, you’ve watched that for 15 years now and to get the opportunity to maybe play in — that is going to be huge.”

It’s a second chance at living out a childhood dream for Molendyk after cracking Canada’s blueline for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Sweden as an 18-year-old.

What followed was a wrist injury suffered in Canada’s exhibition game against Switzerland just days before puck drop, sidelining the Nashville Predators top prospect for the entire tournament.

“You hope that doesn’t happen again,” said Molendyk. “That was terrible. I think it’s just going to be an extra grit kind of thing. Obviously that was terrible, it wasn’t fun, but [I’m] just going back with the same mindset.”

Watching from home as former Blades teammate Fraser Minten and Team Canada finished a disappointing fifth-place last January, it’s a team that Molendyk has been determined to make again.

Blades head coach Dan DaSilva said his selection to a second straight selection camp reflects on his alternate captain’s strength and resiliency.

“It’s well deserved,” said DaSilva. “[Molendyk] is a special player and great person, too. It’s obviously exciting for him based on what happened last year making the team and then suffering an injury, so our fingers are crossed for him that he can stay healthy this time and really go out there on the international stage and show what he can do.”

Team Canada has a history of bringing back eligible players to the World Juniors for a second or even third tournament, but Molendyk is committed to cracking the lineup first and foremost according to DaSilva.

“I said congratulations and he said, ‘Oh well thanks, but now I got to make the team,'” said DaSilva. “He knows that there’s still work to be done and he’s looking forward to the challenge.”

Expected to dress in Saskatoon’s final two games of their current home stand against the Red Deer Rebels and Calgary Hitmen, Molendyk could be leaving the Blades blueline for over a month’s time.

Leading all Blades blueliners with 17 points scored in 19 games it will leave a major hole on Saskatoon’s back end, but will have to be filled by younger talent looking for an opportunity at more ice time.

“It’s really no different than a month-long injury,” said DaSilva. “Guys need to step up and play more minutes. I think guys are aware of opportunities coming here and they’re preparing for it every single day in practice and in the gym.”

Along with Molendyk getting a look from Hockey Canada, five Saskatchewan-born players will also be heading to Ottawa to compete for spots on Canada’s World Junior roster.

Recently traded to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a blockbuster deal with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Saskatoon native Brayden Yager will be aiming to return for a second year representing Canada at centre.

Fellow Saskatoon skaters Berkly Catton, Riley Heidt and Caden Price have also been named to the camp, while Prince Albert product and recent Calgary Hitmen acquisition Tanner Howe will aim to grab a spot up front.

“These kids grow up playing on the outdoor rinks, going out there and all of their best friends are playing,” said DaSilva. “It’s a great thing to have multiple players representing Saskatoon and Saskatchewan going to the camp. Hopefully they all make it.”

Leaning on the progression he’s achieved since that wrist injury a year ago, Molendyk is still dreaming of that first skate out on Boxing Day with Team Canada as a nation of red and white cheers him on from coast to coast to coast.

It’s only a matter of time to see if that dream will be realized.

“Last year I was still pretty new to all of those players,” said Molendyk. “I think this year I can come in with all my experience I guess you could say and I guess take it and run.”

Hockey Canada will host selection camp in Ottawa from Dec. 10 to 13 with games against a team of U Sports all-stars, while Canada’s first game of the World Juniors will come on Dec. 26 versus Finland.