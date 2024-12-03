Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

NDP won’t support Tory non-confidence motion that uses Singh’s words

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2024 4:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau ‘came back empty-handed’ from Trump meeting: NDP'
Trudeau ‘came back empty-handed’ from Trump meeting: NDP
RELATED: Trudeau 'came back empty-handed' from Trump meeting: NDP
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he won’t play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.

The Conservatives plan to introduce a motion that quotes Singh’s own criticism of the Liberals, and asks the House of Commons to declare that it agrees with Singh and has no confidence in the government.

The motion is expected to be introduced on Thursday and the debate and vote are set for Monday.

Singh says he is not going to vote non-confidence and trigger an election when he believes Poilievre would cut programs the NDP fought for, like dental care and pharmacare.

The non-confidence vote was scheduled after Speaker Greg Fergus intervened to pause a filibuster on a privilege debate about a green technology fund.

The Conservatives have said they would only end that debate if the NDP agree to topple the government or if the Liberals turn over unredacted documents at the centre of the parliamentary gridlock.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

