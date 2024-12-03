December 7 – Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse

When you want to bring the wow to winter decorating, it’s best to turn to the experts!
Saturday, Anita McDonald from Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse joins Daryl for 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They’ll discuss the beautiful floral arrangements, wreaths, and more to decorate your home, plus Kuhlmann’s incredible selection of holiday gifts for the people on your list.
Trending Now
See what Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse has in store now at Kuhlmanns.com and then tune in Saturday for 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.
- Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 have huge jackpots up for grabs. Here are your odds
- Toronto Public Library refuses to let lost child use their phone to call home, apologizes
- Canada warns claiming asylum is ‘not easy’ with new global ad campaign
- More border enforcement resources coming before Trump’s inauguration: LeBlanc
Comments