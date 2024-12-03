Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

December 7 – Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted December 3, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
December 7 – Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

When you want to bring the wow to winter decorating, it’s best to turn to the experts!
Saturday, Anita McDonald from Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse joins Daryl for 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They’ll discuss the beautiful floral arrangements, wreaths, and more  to decorate your home, plus Kuhlmann’s incredible selection of holiday gifts for the people on your list.

Trending Now

See what Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse has in store now at Kuhlmanns.com and then tune in Saturday for 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices