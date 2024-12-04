Chez Doris fundraising for new shelter with everything ‘under one roof’

Send this page to someone via email

For over 130 years, the Fulford residence downtown Montreal has been home to generations of vulnerable women, and Chez Doris is hoping to continue that tradition with its newest project.

Built in 1854, the Fulford residence once served as a home to newly-arrived women who needed support.

In May, it was purchased by Chez Doris, who has plans to move its day centre to the building, with a health care suite, a large community room and 20 bedrooms, which will serve as transitional housing.

“It’s consolidating all of our services under one roof,” said Elise Monaghan Joubert, director of philanthropy at Chez Doris.

“And that’s really important so that you’re not having to go to two different buildings and fall through the cracks.”

Before the organization can open its doors, the building needs major work.

The electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems all need to be redone, a new elevator is needed and an extension is planned for the back of the building.

Chez Doris has already secured most of the funds for the project, but they need another $8 million to get the new shelter up and running.

The hope is to raise the money over the next several months, begin renovations in June and welcome clients in 2027.

“Chez Doris is women for women, it’s women by women, so here it will be the perfect representation of everything that we are doing every day,” said Diane Pilote, Chez Doris’ executive director.