Politics

John Horgan: Plans set for provincial state memorial service for former premier

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 7:45 pm
1 min read
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan has died following a battle with cancer. Horgan died at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria on Tuesday morning but had been serving as Canadian ambassador to Germany since 2023. Global's Richard Zussman and Keith Baldrey have reaction from inside the B.C. legislature and how he is being remembered – Nov 12, 2024
The B.C. government has unveiled plans for a provincial state funeral for former premier John Horgan.

Horgan died on Nov. 12, following his third bout of cancer.

The 65-year-old had spent months in hospital after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June.

Life and legacy of former B.C. premier John Horgan

On Tuesday, the Premier’s Office announced a memorial service for Horgan, to be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Q Centre in Colwood.

The event will include Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, B.C. Premier David Eby and other dignitaries.

It will also be open to the public. The Premier’s Office said it will release information about how people can attend “in the coming days.”

It will include religious components by Rev. Dr. Keith Howard, along with musical interludes and words of remembrance.

Ravi Kahlon on legacy of former B.C. premier John Horgan
Horgan made B.C. history when he became premier after striking a deal with the BC Green Party to end 16 years of BC Liberal rule when the 2017 election returned a minority legislature.

He went on to lead the NDP to a majority government in the 2020 election, staged in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan was treated for throat cancer in 2021, and in 2022 stepped down as premier. At the time, he said the treatment had taken a physical toll on him but did not cite the disease as the reason for leaving politics.

He was later appointed Canada’s ambassador to Germany.

