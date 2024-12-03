Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan’s provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.

Tara Clemett’s report is to cover the regulation of foreign-owned farmland, along with timely dispatching for fire emergencies.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s to also look at how SaskPower, a Crown electrical utility, is transitioning to non-emitting energy sources.

The report will cover procuring hotel rooms for social services clients.

Earlier this year, the province’s conflict-of-interest commissioner found former Saskatchewan Party government backbencher Gary Grewal had breached rules when his hotels did business with the government.

The Opposition NDP raised the issue last year when it found one of Grewal’s hotels had raised rates for a social services client when the ministry started paying her bill.