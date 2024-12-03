Dental association investigating after Manitoba woman dies following procedure

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) says an investigation will take place following a woman’s death after a dental visit.

The woman, from the Morden-Winkler area, suffered a medical emergency late last month during a dental visit, and subsequently died in hospital.

MDA president Dr. Daron Baxter said the regulatory body is committed to finding out what led to the patient’s death. He added that while situations like this are uncommon, they are taken very seriously.

“Going forward, what’s needed to understand is what led to this cascade of events,” Baxter told 680 CJOB’s The News,” and how we can ensure the delivery of care in all offices is safe going forward.”

Baxter said the dentist in question was not in the office on Monday, but is working with the MDA to establish the initial facts regarding the woman’s death.

The MDA said it wants to make sure the public feels confident about attending routine dental appointments.

“This is obviously a very difficult time for the community, and we send our heartfelt condolences to everyone involved,” Baxter said.

“In this process, we have some established protocols for when there’s a serious incident involving dental procedures, and that aspect has been initiated since late last week when we first were made aware of the incident.”