City of Saskatoon budget deliberations begin Monday

The City of Saskatoon started off the week with budget deliberations Monday.
Property taxes were initially projected to increase by 5.64 per cent, but instead a projected property tax increase of 5.2 per cent was brought forward.
The city also preparing to make record investments in road maintenance, snow and ice management, transit and policing.
Global’s Mackenzie Mazankowski provides an overview of the first day of budget deliberations in the video above.
