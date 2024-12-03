Donors needed to help families in the Adopt-A-Family program in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Adopt-A-Family program in Guelph, Ont., is calling on donors to help families in need this holiday season.

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington’s annual initiative is underway.

The program is seeking donors as over 170 families are currently waiting.

Once each item on the list is crossed, Harron said the gifts are brought back and processed to ensure they’re sent to the families in time for the holiday break.

Megan Harron, director of community programs, said they’re in urgent need of roughly 115 donors this year.

“You’d sign up, we’d send you a family with details on their gift list and the things that they’re looking for, as well as their grocery needs card and you would be able to go out and shop for those items,” Harron said.

In a news release on Nov. 26, the organization said more families have been referred this year than the total number served by the end of the program in 2023. Social agencies in the area have already referred just over 1,600 families to Adopt-A-Family this year.

Harron said it’s a community-oriented initiative.

“The way that this happens year after year is the community scraping these pieces together and really working together to wrap around families,” she said.

She said there are a variety of items to buy this year, including baby items like diapers and toys for children and youth.

Harron said if you’re unable to shop for a family, cash donations are accepted as well as online, in person or over the phone.

To learn more, or to sign up as a donor, visit the Children Foundation website.