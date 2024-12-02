Menu

Entertainment

Increased transit, ferry service in effect to give Swifties a ‘Getaway Car’ from concerts

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
Ahead of Taylor Swift's much anticipated shows this week, TransLink is increasing service on all three concert nights to keep operations moving "swiftly."
Ahead of pop superstar Taylor Swift’s hugely anticipated Vancouver tour dates this week, TransLink says it’s ensuring there will be a ‘Getaway Car’ available for fans — in the form of increased public transit.

Swift is expected to attract tens of thousands of people to BC Place when she closes out her record-breaking Eras Tour with performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Downtown Vancouver will be particularly busy on Friday and Sunday when the Vancouver Canucks play the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning respectively.

The transit authority says it will increase service frequency on SkyTrain on concert nights, with the last trains of the evening on the Canada and Expo lines departing at 1:15 a.m. and 1:16 a.m.

It is also rolling out special Swift shuttles to transport fans between Waterfront station and BC Place.

In addition, the SeaBus will run every 10 minutes from 3 p.m. onward on concert days, with trips until 1:22 a.m.

TransLink is also operating a special weekend Westcoast Express train on Saturday, leaving from Mission at 4 p.m. and returning at midnight.

TransLink isn’t the only one boosting service for the Eras Tour.

Passenger ferry service Hullo is running a pair of special Nanaimo-bound sailings each concert night, departing from Vancouver at midnight and 12:30 a.m.

BC Ferries is also adding extra sailings for the concerts.

On Friday, the company is offering extra sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen at 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

On Sunday it is adding an extra late-night sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen at 11 p.m. and a return voyage from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

