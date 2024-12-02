Menu

Sports

Blue Bombers extend star offensive lineman Stanley Bryant

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
DT on the Bombers: Offseason outlook
WATCH: It's a Winnipeg Blue Bombers offseason outlook with Derek Taylor. Which pending free agents will be back for the Blue and Gold as they turn their focus to the 2025 Grey Cup at home in Winnipeg – Nov 22, 2024
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended the contract of the most-decorated offensive lineman in CFL history.

The club announced a one-year extension with left tackle Stanley Bryant on Monday. Bryant, a four-time Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman winner and an eight-time all-CFLer, first signed with the Bombers as a free agent in 2015.

Bryant, who has won the Grey Cup three times, was set to return to free agency in February 2025.

The 38-year-old from North Carolina will be returning next season for his 15th CFL campaign overall — his 10th in Winnipeg colours.

RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Nov. 26
