Blue Bombers extend star offensive lineman Stanley Bryant

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended the contract of the most-decorated offensive lineman in CFL history.

The club announced a one-year extension with left tackle Stanley Bryant on Monday. Bryant, a four-time Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman winner and an eight-time all-CFLer, first signed with the Bombers as a free agent in 2015.

Bryant, who has won the Grey Cup three times, was set to return to free agency in February 2025.

The 38-year-old from North Carolina will be returning next season for his 15th CFL campaign overall — his 10th in Winnipeg colours.