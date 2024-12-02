Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Elton John says he’s lost his eyesight, unable to see his own musical

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 11:31 am
3 min read
Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Susan Walsh / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Elton John has revealed that he’s physically unable to see the new musical for which he wrote the music, saying that he has lost the majority of his eyesight after suffering an eye infection.

The singer-songwriter attended the opening night of The Devil Wears Prada in London on Sunday.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and boy it sounded good tonight,” he told the audience from the stage, while thanking his husband David Furnish, “who has been my rock.”

In September, John revealed that a severe eye infection he contracted in France over the summer had left him with “only limited vision” in one eye and totally without eyesight in the other.

Story continues below advertisement
Shaina Taub, Sir Elton John and David Furnish speak on stage at "The Devil Wears Prada Musical" charity gala night in support of the Elton John Aids Foundation at The Dominion Theatre on December 1, 2024 in London, England. View image in full screen
(L to R) – Shaina Taub, Sir Elton John and David Furnish speak on stage at “The Devil Wears Prada Musical” charity gala night in support of the Elton John Aids Foundation at The Dominion Theatre on December 1, 2024 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Devil Wears Prada Musical

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to ABC News last week about the new Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, he was asked about the status of a potential new album.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I don’t know. It’s been a while since I’ve done anything, and I just have to get off my backside. Unfortunately, I lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France, and it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest. So there’s hope and encouragement, and it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he told Robin Roberts.

“Because I can do something like this [interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know because I can’t see a lyric, for a start. We’re taking initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment, that’s really what we’re concentrating on. It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen, and it kind of floored me. I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything. I can’t watch anything.
Trending Now

John wrote the score for the stage musical version of The Devil Wears Prada, based on the 2006 movie about a young journalist navigating the glamour and egos of a glossy fashion magazine.

Story continues below advertisement

The production at London’s Dominion Theatre stars Vanessa Williams as the fearsome editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in the film.

Sunday’s gala, a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, was attended by celebrities and fashion-industry figures including designer Donatella Versace and former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the rumored inspiration for the Priestly character.

Wintour described the musical as “entertaining,” and told the BBC that “it’s for the audience and for the people I work with to decide if there are any similarities between me and Miranda Priestly.”

with files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Elton John opens up about losing his vision'
Elton John opens up about losing his vision
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices