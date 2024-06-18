Menu

Entertainment

TIFF 2024: Elton John doc, Amy Adams horror comedy among first titles announced

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2024 12:54 pm
1 min read
A documentary about Elton John and an Amy Adams-led horror comedy about a stay-at-home mom will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
A documentary about Elton John and an Amy Adams-led horror comedy about a stay-at-home mom will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. John and David Furnish arrive in the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a DAR Constitution Hall honouring Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kevin Wolf
A documentary about Elton John and an Amy Adams-led horror comedy about a stay-at-home mom whose life turns surreal will have their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Elton John: Never Too Late” promises to “pull the back the curtain” on the superstar’s life and is co-directed by R.J Cutler and Toronto’s David Furnish, John’s husband.

Marielle Heller’s “Nightbitch” joins a lineup including South Korean spy film “Harbin,” directed by Woo Min-ho, and the animated sci-fi adventure “The Wild Robot,” directed by Chris Saunders and featuring the voice of Lupita Nyong’o as a shipwrecked robot.

The festival also plans to toast Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, and Adams with a performer’s prize, at the Tribute Awards on Sept.  8. Ottawa’s Sandra Oh has been named the gala’s honorary chair.

Also bound for TIFF is Mike Flanagan’s sci-fi drama “The Life of Chuck,” starring Tom Hiddleston and based on the 2020 Stephen King short story, and the coming-of-age film “Rez Ball,” directed by Sydney Freeland and produced by LeBron James, about an Indigenous basketball team.

TIFF’s 49th edition is set for Sept. 5 to 15.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

