Traffic

Truck loses control, hits snowshed on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Highway 1 near Revelstoke had to be closed for hours on Saturday night after a truck hit a snowshed. Skilled Truckers Canada provided Global News with images showing what happened.
Transportation officials say an investigation is underway after a commercial truck lost control and struck the side of a snowshed on Highway 1.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Twins Snowshed, which is about 30 minutes east of Revelstoke.

The road was closed in both directions for hours to inspect the shed and clean up debris scattered across the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit confirmed to Global News that the shed has been deemed safe, adding that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

