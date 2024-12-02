Home Network, Flavour Network reveal TV show lineups, schedules

Send this page to someone via email

The long-awaited winter/spring 2025 TV show lineups and schedules for Corus’ new networks were announced on Monday.

Home Network unveiled a star-studded lineup of new programming, featuring international hits Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Honest Renovations, Selling Houses Australia, as well as new seasons from Canada’s biggest lifestyle stars, including Pamela’s Garden of Eden, Renovation Resort, and Scott’s Vacation House Rules.

“We are delighted to unveil Home Network this winter, featuring an outstanding lineup of exclusive, premium lifestyle programming,” said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. “With fan-favourite originals and celebrated international titles, our new programming direction offers a uniquely curated experience designed to captivate Canadian audiences.”

Flavour Network announced its winter programming slate, including Canadian originals Pamela’s Cooking With Love, Big Burger Battle, Great Chocolate Showdown and Carnival Eats, and international titles Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Chasing Flavor, Adam Richman Eats Britain, and more.

“Flavour Network is delivering what viewers crave with a fresh slate of premium content, Canadian originals, and a curated menu of international titles,” said Jennifer Abrams, SVP, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. “From bold new tastes to unexpected stories, Flavour Network’s programming captures the creativity, excitement, and culinary excellence Corus is known for — now with a refreshing twist that speaks to modern audiences.”

Home Network

Here are some of the shows Home Network has on-offer, starting in the new year.

Dream Home, Season 1 — premieres Wednesday, January 1 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Featuring some of the biggest and most life-changing renovations Australia has ever seen, this series follows teams as they design and rebuild each other’s outdated and dilapidated homes.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Season 1 — premieres Thursday, January 2, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit host a new iteration of the legacy series that follows deserving families in need of a new home or major renovations, and their individual transformations along the way. In each episode, the hosts, assisted by a team of builders and contractors, provide a family with a customized home that meets their specific goals and improves their quality of life from the inside out.

Honest Renovations, Season 1 — premieres Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis host Honest Renovations, renovating the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about parenthood.

Pamela’s Garden of Eden, Season 2 — premieres Thursday January 2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Pamela Anderson’s quest to transform her grandmother’s six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island continues, while she travels back and forth to Los Angeles to help her sons Brandon and Dylan renovate their newly purchased house.

Renovation Resort, Season 2 — premieres Sunday March 30 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. Four passionate contractor and designer duos from across North America will battle it out over eight weeks to create gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, luxurious waterfront vacation homes, all under the watchful eyes of Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler. The team with the best vacation home will take home the title of Renovation Resort Champion and an incredible prize of $100,000!

Scott’s Vacation House Rules, Season 6 — premieres Monday April 7 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Scott McGillivray offers the ultimate road map to renovation and rental success with his Vacation House Rules. Along with designer Debra Salmoni, the duo unlock the rental potential of even the most neglected properties.

Home Network will continue to premiere new episodes of House Hunters Renovation Season 18, Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 and Season 17 Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, House Hunters International Fridays at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, and House Hunters Sundays at 11 and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Flavour Network

Flavour Network is offering a tasty menu of TV, starting up at the end of December. Find below a sample of the shows coming your way.

Great Chocolate Showdown, Season 4 premieres Monday, December 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud judge this sweet, serialized competition. In the brand-new season, 10 amateur baker-chocoholics compete against each other in demanding baking challenges to claim the $50,000 prize and be crowned the Great Chocolate Showdown champion.\

Kitchen Nightmares, Season 8 premieres Sunday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with a special presentation of episodes on January 1 from 4-8 p.m. ET/1-5 p.m. PT. Chef Gordon Ramsay hits the road to help struggling restaurants all over the United States turn their luck around. Ramsay examines the problems each establishment faces, from unsanitary refrigerators to lazy or inexperienced staff, and searches for resolutions.

Carnival Eats Season 10 premieres Sunday, January 5 at 8 & 8:30 p.m. ET/5 & 5:30 p.m. PT. Host Noah Cappe hits fairs and festivals across North America in search of the most amazing food on the midway. Season 10 takes viewers further on the journey to the biggest, craziest, messiest and most delicious items on offer.

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs Villains, Season 28 premieres Sunday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The special edition of Worst Cooks in America brings a brand-new roster of stars who shine everywhere but the kitchen in Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains featuring Tiffany Pollard, Frankie Grande, and Cheryl Burke.

Pamela’s Cooking With Love, Season 1 premieres Monday, February 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The new Canadian series follows Pamela Anderson as she invites some of today’s most sought-after and buzz-worthy chefs to join her on a stunning rural property on Vancouver Island, where together they’ll prepare delicious plant-based meals to share with family and friends at dinner parties beautifully styled by Pamela.

Billy and Dom Eat the World, Season 1 premieres Friday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. This travel series will follow Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, famed for portraying the lovable and mischievous hobbits in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, to eight unique culinary locations on a quest to eat the world.

Big Burger Battle, Season 1 premieres Monday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Hosted by Andrew Phung, this fiery competition series sees seven passionate, fearless, grillloving chefs battle it out in their quest to create the ultimate burger. They will grind, smash, flip and stack their way to lip-smacking victory and a $25,000 prize.

The winter schedule also sees continuing episodes of Chopped, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Guy’s Grocery Games, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and moves to back-to-back premieres at 10 & 10:30 p.m. ET/7 & 7:30 p.m. PT starting February 26, and Beat Bobby Flay, Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Viewers can learn more about these series by visiting the recently launched FlavourNetwork.ca and HomeNetwork.ca.

Both networks’ social platforms will go live on December 27, 2024.

Flavour Network and Home Network will continue in the current channel position of Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada as of December 30, 2024. Customers can contact their service provider for more details. Flavour Network and Home Network will be available for free preview for two months, from January 3 – February 28, 2025.

Viewers will also be able to stream full episodes from both networks on STACKTV.

Flavour Network, Home Network and Global News are all properties of Corus Entertainment.