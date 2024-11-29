Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Gaza protest blocks Metro Vancouver container port

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds announce additional $50M of humanitarian aid to Gaza, West Bank'
Feds announce additional $50M of humanitarian aid to Gaza, West Bank
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday that Canada will be providing an additional $50 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Hussen said the aid will be delivered through the United Nations (UN), the International Red Cross (IRC) and other non-governmental organizations.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in British Columbia say demonstrators have disrupted access to a major Metro Vancouver container port terminal, with the protesters calling for an end to what they call “Canada’s weapons trade with Israel.”

Delta Police say on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that officers at Deltaport are “working to resolve” the protest’s impact.

Click to play video: 'Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire renews push for Gaza deal'
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire renews push for Gaza deal

Police ask motorists to avoid the area of the protest, which coincides with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Story continues below advertisement

The protesters say in a news release they are students from the University of British Columbia and other community members.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say the demonstration also targets a Global Container Terminals executive who is a board member at UBC, and shared photos showing a long line of trucks blocked by flag-waving protesters.

A similar protest in April disrupted operations at Deltaport for several hours.

Click to play video: 'ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel, Hamas leaders'
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel, Hamas leaders

The Port of Vancouver is the largest port in Canada, and GCT Deltaport is the country’s largest container terminal with capacity to handle 2.4 million standard 20-foot containers every year.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel and killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, while abducting another 250.

Story continues below advertisement

The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 44,000. The local health authority does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, but it has said that more than half of the fatalities are women and children.

— With files from The Associated Press.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices