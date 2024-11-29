Surrey Police Service takes command, ending multi-year political fight

Send this page to someone via email

After years of bitter political wrangling, the new municipal Surrey Police Service (SPS) has taken command of the city which shares its name.

The SPS replaced the Surrey RCMP as the municipality’s police of jurisdiction at 12:00 a.m. Friday morning.

“It’s the culmination of years of effort and coordination and collaborating and in many cases an unprecedented level of work and certainly in my career of policing over 25 years I’ve never seen anything like it,” SPS spokesperson S/Sgt. Lindsay Houghton said.

The SPS says it has signed policing agreements with B.C. and the Lower Mainland’s integrated units, including the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The new municipal force, which is still not fully staffed, will handle calls in Surrey Districts 1 and 2, which cover Whalley, the city centre and Newton, to start.

The RCMP will continue to attend calls in Districts 2, 4, and 5, representing Guildford, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Port Kells and South Surrey for the time being.

RCMP Chief Supt. Wendy Mehat, who leads the Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit tasked with managing Mounties in the city through the transition, said in a statement that her officers will also run investigative services for most of the city to begin.

“These officers will maintain the responsibility for serious crimes, criminal collision investigations, drug and gang enforcement investigations,” she said.

“Hundreds of Surrey RCMP members will remain in the city, deployed now as members of the Provincial Operations Support Unit.”

Mehat said the RCMP will work closely with the SPS over the two years the transition is anticipated to take to ensure community safety.

The police transition was initiated under former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in 2018.

“It’s a community-type policing working in the community, and by working in the community, the community starts to … feel a lot safer and they trust them a lot more so they let them know what’s happening in their community so they can get a proactive approach,” he said.

McCallum was defeated in the 2022 municipal election by Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, who campaigned heavily on scrapping the transition.

That led to a multi-year political and legal showdown with the provincial government, which ultimately ended with the province ordering the city to complete the transition.

The provincial government has pledged to cover $150 million in transition costs, $30 million per year, to 2029. The province is promising up to another $100 million, $20 million per year, if Surrey Police Services salary costs top what RCMP wages would have been between 2029 and 2034.

The transition is expected to be fully complete sometime in 2027.