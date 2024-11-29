Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Surrey Police Service takes command, ending multi-year political fight

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 1:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey Police Service signs on as city’s official police force of jurisdiction'
Surrey Police Service signs on as city’s official police force of jurisdiction
More than six years after the process was begun to create a municipal police force for Surrey, the SPS has now taken over jurisdiction in B.C.'s second-largest city. As Andrea Macpherson reports, the Surrey Police Service signed on at midnight.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After years of bitter political wrangling, the new municipal Surrey Police Service (SPS) has taken command of the city which shares its name.

The SPS replaced the Surrey RCMP as the municipality’s police of jurisdiction at 12:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Click to play video: 'SPS prepares to take jurisdiction control in Surrey'
SPS prepares to take jurisdiction control in Surrey

“It’s the culmination of years of effort and coordination and collaborating and in many cases an unprecedented level of work and certainly in my career of policing over 25 years I’ve never seen anything like it,” SPS spokesperson S/Sgt. Lindsay Houghton said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPS says it has signed policing agreements with B.C. and the Lower Mainland’s integrated units, including the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The new municipal force, which is still not fully staffed, will handle calls in Surrey Districts 1 and 2, which cover Whalley, the city centre and Newton, to start.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP will continue to attend calls in Districts 2, 4, and 5, representing Guildford, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Port Kells and South Surrey for the time being.

Click to play video: 'Surrey Police Service takes over jurisdiction'
Surrey Police Service takes over jurisdiction

RCMP Chief Supt. Wendy Mehat, who leads the Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit tasked with managing Mounties in the city through the transition, said in a statement that her officers will also run investigative services for most of the city to begin.

“These officers will maintain the responsibility for serious crimes, criminal collision investigations, drug and gang enforcement investigations,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hundreds of Surrey RCMP members will remain in the city, deployed now as members of the Provincial Operations Support Unit.”

Mehat said the RCMP will work closely with the SPS over the two years the transition is anticipated to take to ensure community safety.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C. and Surrey sign deal to complete police transition'
B.C. and Surrey sign deal to complete police transition

The police transition was initiated under former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in 2018.

“It’s a community-type policing working in the community, and by working in the community, the community starts to … feel a lot safer and they trust them a lot more so they let them know what’s happening in their community so they can get a proactive approach,” he said.

McCallum was defeated in the 2022 municipal election by Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, who campaigned heavily on scrapping the transition.

Story continues below advertisement

That led to a multi-year political and legal showdown with the provincial government, which ultimately ended with the province ordering the city to complete the transition.

The provincial government has pledged to cover $150 million in transition costs, $30 million per year, to 2029. The province is promising up to another $100 million, $20 million per year, if Surrey Police Services salary costs top what RCMP wages would have been between 2029 and 2034.

The transition is expected to be fully complete sometime in 2027.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices