Logan Avenue water main break causes delays for Winnipeg commuters

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 9:29 am
1 min read
A water main break Friday morning is causing headaches for Winnipeg drivers. View image in full screen
A water main break Friday morning is causing headaches for Winnipeg drivers. Sam Brownell / Global News
A large water main break in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street has led to traffic delays.

The city is asking motorists to avoid the stretch of Logan to Yeomans Street due to high water levels and stalled vehicles in both directions.

You’re asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route, and to expect delays.

