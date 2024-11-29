Logan Avenue water main break causes delays for Winnipeg commuters

Send this page to someone via email

A large water main break in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street has led to traffic delays.

The city is asking motorists to avoid the stretch of Logan to Yeomans Street due to high water levels and stalled vehicles in both directions.

You’re asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route, and to expect delays.