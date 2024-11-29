Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Province releases snowplow tracker for Manitoba highways

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 11:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads'
Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads
RELATED: A series of recent crashes, including a fatal 19-car pileup on Highway 59, has raised concerns about driver awareness as winter approaches – Nov 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new snowplow tracker will help Manitobans keep abreast of road conditions for their winter commutes before they even leave the house, the province says.

Transportation minister Lisa Naylor announced Friday that the ‘Track My Plow’ feature on the Manitoba 511 website and app will let users know the location of active snowplows on provincial highways, as well as details on where they’ve been over a two-hour period.

“Manitobans know that winter storms are a part of our lives,” Naylor said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Track My Plow will not only save drivers time but will help improve the safety of Manitoba’s roads during winter.”

The feature, which is now live, is also being welcomed by CAA Manitoba as a way to improve road safety. CAA’s Ewald Friesen said the service will be a significant help for drivers when it comes to winter decision-making.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in full support of innovations that increase road safety in our province,” Friesen said.

“As part of our road safety advocacy, we remind motorists that planning your route is one of the most effective ways to avoid needing a tow and avoiding the dangers of being stranded.”

Click to play video: 'City repairing plow damage to curbs'
City repairing plow damage to curbs
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices