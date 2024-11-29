Province releases snowplow tracker for Manitoba highways

Send this page to someone via email

A new snowplow tracker will help Manitobans keep abreast of road conditions for their winter commutes before they even leave the house, the province says.

Transportation minister Lisa Naylor announced Friday that the ‘Track My Plow’ feature on the Manitoba 511 website and app will let users know the location of active snowplows on provincial highways, as well as details on where they’ve been over a two-hour period.

“Manitobans know that winter storms are a part of our lives,” Naylor said in a statement.

“Track My Plow will not only save drivers time but will help improve the safety of Manitoba’s roads during winter.”

The feature, which is now live, is also being welcomed by CAA Manitoba as a way to improve road safety. CAA’s Ewald Friesen said the service will be a significant help for drivers when it comes to winter decision-making.

“We are in full support of innovations that increase road safety in our province,” Friesen said.

“As part of our road safety advocacy, we remind motorists that planning your route is one of the most effective ways to avoid needing a tow and avoiding the dangers of being stranded.”