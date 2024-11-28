Menu

Politics

Danielle Smith speaks about Alberta’s plans to challenge ‘unconstitutional legislation’

By Staff Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE AT 3:15 P.M.: Alberta government news conference
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Justice Minister Mickey Amery, Energy Minister Brian Jean and Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to update the province’s response to the federal Impact Assessment Act.

Watch in the video player above.

This story will be updated afterwards.

— More to come…

