BC Hydro imported a quarter of the province’s power in the last 12 months

New numbers show BC Hydro imported a record amount of electricity over the last 12 months.

According to documents filed with the B.C. Utilities Commission, BC Hydro imported 13,600 gigawatt hours of electricity in fiscal year 2024, at a cost of nearly $1.4 billion.

“It’s very disturbing that British Columbia’s now relying on 25 per cent of our electricity to come from outside the province,” Barry Penner with the Energy Futures Institute told Global News.

“Most of that’s from the United States. Just how we got here, I know we’ve had some low water years, but it’s also an indication we just have not been planning ahead and doing what’s really needed to keep pace with the growing demand.”

Much of the power came from the U.S. and Alberta, where it was generated by burning fossil fuels.

The Energy Futures Institute said BC Hydro needs to ramp up power production as demand is forecast to keep climbing.

0:58 BC Hydro starts work to fill Site C reservoir

However, B.C.’s new energy minister Adrian Dix said the number reflects the significant multi-year drought affecting the province.

“We have one of the world’s most significant, most important hydro systems,” he said.

“We’re adding to that hydro system now with sites coming online and we have abundant other energy resources. And you bet we need to build more clean energy to drive our clean economy in B.C. There’s significant demand for that.”

For some perspective, the amount of power imported last year is more than two-and-a-half times what will be produced by the newly-completed $16-billion Site C Dam.