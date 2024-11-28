How the City of Vancouver is preparing for the Taylor Swift takeover

City of Vancouver officials will provide an update on Thursday on how the city will be preparing itself for the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts.
Presenters from the city, Vancouver police, TransLink and BC Place will discuss how the city is getting ready for the shows on Dec. 6, 7 and 8.
The concerts are expected to bring plenty of buzz and excitement to the city with many visitors expected.
Swift will bring an estimated $157-million economic impact to the city next week with the three final concert dates of the record-breaking Eras Tour, Destination Vancouver said.
The tourism body said its forecast included $97 million in direct spending on items including accommodation, food and transport.
It said the Eras Tour is expected to bring more than 150,000 Swifties to BC Place over the three shows from Dec. 6 to 8, and had resulted in more than 82,000 rooms booked across the region.
–with files from The Canadian Press
