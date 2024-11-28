Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

How the City of Vancouver is preparing for the Taylor Swift takeover

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver sign gets makeover ahead of Taylor Swift concerts'
Vancouver sign gets makeover ahead of Taylor Swift concerts
WATCH: One of Vancouver’s newest landmarks has gotten a makeover for Taylor Swift's three upcoming Vancouver concerts. The temporary Vancouver sign first appeared near Canada Place at the end of last year and so far, the reaction to the makeover has been positive.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

City of Vancouver officials will provide an update on Thursday on how the city will be preparing itself for the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts.

Presenters from the city, Vancouver police, TransLink and BC Place will discuss how the city is getting ready for the shows on Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

The concerts are expected to bring plenty of buzz and excitement to the city with many visitors expected.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift shows estimated to generate $157M for B.C. economy'
Taylor Swift shows estimated to generate $157M for B.C. economy
Trending Now

Swift will bring an estimated $157-million economic impact to the city next week with the three final concert dates of the record-breaking Eras Tour, Destination Vancouver said.

Story continues below advertisement

The tourism body said its forecast included $97 million in direct spending on items including accommodation, food and transport.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It said the Eras Tour is expected to bring more than 150,000 Swifties to BC Place over the three shows from Dec. 6 to 8, and had resulted in more than 82,000 rooms booked across the region.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices