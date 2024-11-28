Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Guelph, Ont. city council approves 2025 budget

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 28, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
City council passed the budget on Wednesday with a 3.66% tax levy, meaning the average homeowner will pay $174.00 more in property taxes per year. View image in full screen
City council passed the budget on Wednesday with a 3.66% tax levy, meaning the average homeowner will pay $174.00 more in property taxes per year. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 2025 budget was confirmed following a special council meeting in Guelph, Ont.

Several items on the agenda were discussed and amended before receiving final approval by Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“I agree that the budget represents incredible value for Guelph residents as a whole — and it is certainly much less than the 7.4% increase originally proposed for City services in the multi-year budget,” Guthrie said in a statement on Wednesday.

The budget has a tax levy impact of 3.66 per cent. This means that for the average homeowner in the Royal City, there will be a property tax increase of $174 more per year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Guthrie added there will be more expanded service and support in transit next year, plus housing, sustainability and more.

Several of the key themes in the city services portion of the budget included affordable housing and support for homelessness, housing development, climate change action and community investment.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, utility rates will also see a $5 jump for the average home.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Impact of GST Tax Break, Canada Post strike on business owners'
Impact of GST Tax Break, Canada Post strike on business owners

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices