Guelph, Ont. city council approves 2025 budget

The 2025 budget was confirmed following a special council meeting in Guelph, Ont.

Several items on the agenda were discussed and amended before receiving final approval by Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“I agree that the budget represents incredible value for Guelph residents as a whole — and it is certainly much less than the 7.4% increase originally proposed for City services in the multi-year budget,” Guthrie said in a statement on Wednesday.

The budget has a tax levy impact of 3.66 per cent. This means that for the average homeowner in the Royal City, there will be a property tax increase of $174 more per year.

Guthrie added there will be more expanded service and support in transit next year, plus housing, sustainability and more.

Several of the key themes in the city services portion of the budget included affordable housing and support for homelessness, housing development, climate change action and community investment.

In addition, utility rates will also see a $5 jump for the average home.