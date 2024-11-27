Menu

Sports

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner striving for consistency, staying away from mental ‘roller-coaster’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 4:14 pm
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talks about goaltender analytics and statistics.
As is the case for his team as a whole, some of Stuart Skinner’s statistics in the 2024-25 season are underwhelming. But the Edmonton Oilers’ No. 1 goaltender says he is ensuring he remains even-keeled as he works to offer more consistent play in the team’s net.

“I feel really good about my game,” the 26-year-old Edmonton native said after the Oilers practised on Tuesday. “Obviously there’s some things I have to work on — and some things we have to work on as a team. … But I think, overall, I just have to continue and focus on the process of getting better every day.”

  • Stuart Skinner is seen at an Edmonton Oilers practice at Rogers Place in November 2024.

Skinner was sensational at times in last season’s NHL playoffs, a post-season that saw him help the Oilers get to just one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers prepare to host Utah HC at Rogers Place on Friday after an unusually long stretch of days between games. Skinner earned the win in Edmonton’s last game: a 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday in which he made 33 saves.

But Skinner’s 3.23 goals-against average and .882 save percentage this season are down from last season’s 2.62 GAA and .905 save percentage and have generated some criticism from fans and hockey commentators. Over the course of his 138-game career, the one-time finalist for NHL rookie of the year has a 2.75 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

“It can be all your fault and the world’s ending, or you’re the greatest goalie in the entire world,” Skinner said when asked about concerns being raised. “I think riding that roller-coaster can be a very dangerous thing as a goalie.”

Skinner suggested keeping things simple continues to be his goal as he works to be better as the season goes along.

“Consistency is a very tough thing to accomplish, especially in the NHL playing against all these incredible teams,” he said. “I think it just comes from doing the same thing every day.

“It can sound boring, but especially for a goalie, I like boring.”

Despite the Oilers’ relatively slow start to the regular season, a number of people who work in the world of hockey media have said they believe Skinner is being looked at as someone who has a chance to earn a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The event will at least temporarily replace the hockey league’s annual all-star game and provides a rare opportunity for some of the NHL’s best players to compete for their countries since the league’s players did not go to the Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022.

“I haven’t though too much about it,” Skinner said when asked about his name possibly being in consideration for the event. “(But) it would be such a incredible accomplishment to be able to play in the 4 Nations.

“I think being able to play against the world’s best is always something you want to do.”

–with files from Slav Kornik, Global News

‘If anyone can do it, it’s the oil’: Skinner, Draisaitl on Edmonton Oilers unshakeable belief in Stanley Cup dreams
