Manitoba government announces more Selkirk surgical capacity

The Manitoba government says it’s continuing to cut down surgical times by adding 800 hip and knee surgeries at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced Wednesday that the province is funding additional staffing and operating space at the Selkirk hospital, as well as a surgical wait times database to prioritize patients who need care the most.

“We want to see more Manitobans lead active lives with their families and see less Manitobans waiting in pain,” Asagwara said in a statement.

“Adding more surgeries in the Interlake means more patients and families are getting the care they need. Cutting wait times for surgeries doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t have to fly across an ocean to get good care, we just need more staff in Manitoba.”

Provincial surgery specialty lead Dr. Ed Buchel said the move is exactly what Manitoba needs.

“This increased capacity is enhancing retention and recruitment of surgical specialists,” Buchel said, “and goes a long way to change the surgical culture so we can tell surgeons that Manitoba is the place to be.”