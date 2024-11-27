Menu

Sports

Belleville’s Jack Miller celebrates 50 years in sports broadcasting

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
Jack Miller marks 50 years in sports broadcasting, with more than 3,000 games called and a lasting legacy in the Ontario sports scene. View image in full screen
Jack Miller marks 50 years in sports broadcasting, with more than 3,000 games called and a lasting legacy in the Ontario sports scene. Kaytlyn Poberznick / Global News
A rare milestone in the world of sports broadcasting, Jack Miller is celebrating 50 years in the industry.

“Man, am I ever thankful that I get the chance to do this,” said Miller, reflecting on a career that has spanned half a century.

Miller’s voice became synonymous with Ontario sports as the franchise voice of the former Belleville Bulls in the OHL. His career also included play-by-play roles for the world juniors, the Ottawa Senators and the iconic OHL Game of the Week on Global TV in the 1990s.

“Opportunities had presented themselves, and I’m very fortunate,” he said. “Next thing you know, everything just fell in my lap.”

Miller’s dedication included more than 3,000 games.

“When I started loosely working out what I did, I was like, yeah, it’s well over 3,000 games, but I never knew when I was hitting those milestones,” he admitted.

Paul Svoboda, Miller’s broadcast partner for 25 years, described him as a broadcasting legend.

“When he had to, he called it like it was, but he always treated players and coaches with great respect, and he got it back,” Svoboda said.

Miller has scaled back his workload, now hosting Belleville morning radio, and acknowledges the shift.

“I feel like I’m semi-retired. I go home at 9:30-10 in the morning, and now it’s boring compared to what it used to be,” Miller said. “But I guess when you get to my age, you should probably step back a little bit and enjoy what was given to you.”

After 50 years, Miller remains a staple in the local community, determined to continue being a voice for as long as possible.

