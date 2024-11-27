Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Wegovy approved in Canada to combat risk of non fatal-heart attack

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 27, 2024 9:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wegovy weight loss benefits sustained in longest medical trial to date'
Wegovy weight loss benefits sustained in longest medical trial to date
RELATED: Wegovy weight loss benefits sustained in longest medical trial to date – May 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Wegovy has become the first approved treatment in Canada to address both obesity and the risk of heart-related conditions in adults with established cardiovascular disease, according to Novo Nordisk.

The European Union health regulator recently backed the drug for reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events and strokes in overweight or obese adults without diabetes.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Wegovy is also approved in the U.K. and the U.S. to lower the risk of serious heart problems or strokes in overweight and obese adults.

The drug, chemically known as semaglutide and sold under the name Ozempic when diagnosed to treat diabetes, has been authorized in Canada to treat obesity since 2021.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ozempic maker bringing weight-loss drug Wegovy to Canada'
Ozempic maker bringing weight-loss drug Wegovy to Canada
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices