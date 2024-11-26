World’s oldest man, John Tinniswood, dies at the age of 112

See more sharing options

John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest man, has died at the age of 112.

According to his family, he passed away Monday at a care home in Southport, England, after a long life that was well lived.

“His last day was surrounded by music and love,” his family told Guinness World Records (GWR) in a statement.

Despite his achievements in age, Tinniswood didn’t have any dramatic advice for reaching such longevity — instead, he chalked it up to “pure luck.”

“You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it,” he pragmatically told GWR earlier this year.

Tinniswood held the title of world’s oldest man for the better part of 2024, after he was named by Guinness in April. He took over the title from Juan Vicente Perez, a 114-year-old from Venezuela, who passed earlier this year.

He became the U.K.’s oldest man in 2020.

Tinniswood was a great-grandfather to three and was born in 1912 — the same year the Titanic sank.

Earlier this year he told GWR he was living a fairly independent life in the care home, despite his advanced age. He was listening to the radio for news, getting out of bed unassisted and managing his own finances.

He also said the only consistent meal in his diet was a portion of fish and chips every Friday.

“I eat what they give me and so does everybody else. I don’t have a special diet.”

In August, when GWR asked him how it felt to be turning 112, Tinniswood was unfazed.

“In all honesty, no different. I don’t feel that age, I don’t get excited over it. That’s probably why I’ve reached it. I just take it in my stride like anything else.

“I can’t think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster; I did a lot of walking. But to me, I’m no different (than anyone else). No different at all.”

Per the BBC, Tinniswood’s family highlighted that he “had many fine qualities.”

“He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist,” they added.

Tinniswood married his wife Blodwen in 1942 after they met at a dance. They were married for 44 years before she passed away in 1986.

He served in the Royal Army Pays Corps during the Second World War, before taking a job with the Royal Mail. He also worked as an accountant for oil and gas giants BP and Shell, before retiring in 1972.

In his retirement, he kept busy by volunteering at his church as an elder and giving sermons.

Tinniswood is survived by his daughter Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.