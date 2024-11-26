Menu

Money

Loonie’s plunge just one consequence of Trump tariff threat on your wallet

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 10:25 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens Canada, Mexico with new tariffs'
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico with new tariffs
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is promising to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods arriving in the United States from Canada and Mexico. As Grace Ke reports, the business community is warning it would hurt Canada's economic growth.
The loonie is shaping up as an early casualty of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s latest trade threats against Canada, with knock-on impacts expected elsewhere in Canadian pocketbooks.

The value of the Canadian dollar dropped to a four-and-a-half-year low of 70.53 cents to the U.S. greenback late Monday in the wake of Trump issuing renewed threats via social media for 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico.

The loonie regained some value through the morning on Tuesday but was down 0.7 per cent over the past day and held below the 71-cent mark by 10 a.m. eastern.

Despite a rally late last week, the Canadian dollar has largely faltered against its American counterpart since the U.S. election earlier this month.

Much of that weakness has been tied to promises Trump made during the campaign to levy blanket tariffs against other nations and install other protectionist, America-first policies — moves that encourage investors to pile into the U.S. dollar, hurting other currencies.

Click to play video: 'Loonie closes at its lowest level in almost 5 years'
Loonie closes at its lowest level in almost 5 years

The Canadian dollar is also affected by the differential between the policy rates of the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with a wider gap hurting the loonie. Signs that Canada’s central bank may rein in the pace of interest rate cuts helped to fuel the loonie’s short-lived rally last week.

A weaker Canadian dollar makes imports to the country more expensive, which risks reigniting inflation that has cooled in recent months.

The impact of the sagging loonie is already being felt at the grocery store, BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri told Global News last week.

Canada is set to import more fresh food from the U.S. as the winter approaches, which Guatieri said means Canadians can expect to pay more as the looming Trump presidency keeps the loonie “on the defensive.”

—With files from Global News’ Anne Gaviola.

Click to play video: 'Weak Canadian dollar to fuel food inflation'
Weak Canadian dollar to fuel food inflation
