Canada

About 1,450 lobster boats to head out on Day 1 of Canada’s largest lobster fishery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Electric future for NS lobster fleet
RELATED: We chat with Brent Dancey from Oceans North after a new report they released shows that Nova Scotia’s lobster fishery is positioned to lead the way towards zero-emission fishing. – Oct 2, 2023
Fishers aboard roughly 1,450 boats in Canada’s largest lobster fishery are to set their traps in the small hours of Tuesday morning off southern Nova Scotia.

The annual “dumping day” for lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 is set for the final Monday of November each year, but there was a one-day delay this year due to rough weather.

Dwayne Surette, a federal Fisheries Department manager, says wave heights are expected to subside to one metre and winds will be mild on Tuesday morning — good conditions for the vessels’ departure.

He says the first day of the season is always the most dangerous as each boat can be loaded with between 300 and 400 traps, a number that reduces the stability of the fishing vessels.

The boats in area 33 — which stretches from Cow Bay in the Halifax area down to Shelburne County — will be leaving about 7 a.m., while the vessels in area 34 — which extends from southern portions of Shelburne County around to Digby County — will depart at 5 a.m.

Surette says the departure time permitted for area 34 is a bit earlier because rougher weather is forecast in the evening in that part of the ocean.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

