Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Walmart death: Store will not reopen for ‘weeks’ as remodelling continues

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax police say no evidence of foul play in Walmart employee’s death'
Halifax police say no evidence of foul play in Walmart employee’s death
Halifax Regional Police have completed their investigation into the sudden death of an employee at the Mumford Road Walmart in October. They say no crime was committed. As Ella MacDonald reports, staff are preparing to reopen the store.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax Walmart store where a 19-year-old employee was found dead in a walk-in oven last month will not reopen for “several weeks” as renovations continue.

Gursimran Kaur was found dead in the Mumford Road store’s bakery department on Oct. 19.

After a month-long investigation, Halifax Regional Police said last week that they had determined her death was not suspicious and there was “no evidence of foul play.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has assumed the lead in the ongoing workplace investigation.

In a statement to Global News Monday, a Walmart spokesperson said the store will remain closed while renovations take place. The remodelling work was already underway before Kaur’s death.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back to a remodeled store in the coming weeks,” spokesperson Amanda Moss wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the interim, we have resumed serving our pharmacy patients through curbside pharmacy services.”

Click to play video: 'Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says'
Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices