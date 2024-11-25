Halifax Walmart death: Store will not reopen for ‘weeks’ as remodelling continues

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Walmart store where a 19-year-old employee was found dead in a walk-in oven last month will not reopen for “several weeks” as renovations continue.

Gursimran Kaur was found dead in the Mumford Road store’s bakery department on Oct. 19.

After a month-long investigation, Halifax Regional Police said last week that they had determined her death was not suspicious and there was “no evidence of foul play.”

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has assumed the lead in the ongoing workplace investigation.

In a statement to Global News Monday, a Walmart spokesperson said the store will remain closed while renovations take place. The remodelling work was already underway before Kaur’s death.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back to a remodeled store in the coming weeks,” spokesperson Amanda Moss wrote.

“In the interim, we have resumed serving our pharmacy patients through curbside pharmacy services.”