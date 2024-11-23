Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau attends Taylor Swift concert in Toronto with family

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2024 8:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Worth it:’ Australian fan pays nearly $10K for one T-Swift ticket in Toronto'
‘Worth it:’ Australian fan pays nearly $10K for one T-Swift ticket in Toronto
Amber Chadwick would do just about anything for her little sister... including dropping nearly 15-thousand dollars on flights, Toronto accommodations , and a single Taylor Swift ticket. As Noor Ra'fat reports, Swifties are getting tired of ticket price-gouging ... and the NDP, along with researchers, say its time for intervention.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is firmly in his Swiftie era.

Trudeau attended the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on Friday, the Eras Tour’s second-last night in the city.

Press secretary Jenna Ghassabeh confirmed that the prime minister was at the concert with family members.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saturday wraps up two weekends of concerts in Toronto for the Eras Tour, which ends in Vancouver with three shows at BC Place from Dec. 6 to 8.

The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and touched down in five continents with nearly 150 performances.

Before the Canadian dates were announced, Trudeau had reached out to Swift on social media, asking her to bring the tour to Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices