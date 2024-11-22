Menu

Politics

B.C. legislature won’t sit until February, as fall sitting scrapped

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2024 7:13 pm
1 min read
B.C. Premier David Eby makes cabinet changes in response to key election issues
We now know the changes B.C. Premier David Eby is making to his cabinet. A significant shake-up among ministers and a few changes to the ministries themselves. Richard Zussman with what it all means.
There won’t be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.

The Office of the Premier issued a brief statement Friday saying that Raj Chouhan has been confirmed to serve again as the Speaker of the legislature, so there is no need to hold a sitting.

Premier David Eby previously said there would be a brief sitting to elect a speaker before the end of the year.

But the new statement says the legislature will instead return in February, starting with a speech from the throne.

Eby’s government was elected with 47 seats, giving it a one-seat majority, while the BC Conservatives won 44.

The premier has said he would work with the two Green members of the legislature or any other members of the Opposition on the government’s priority issues of cost of living, housing and health care.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

